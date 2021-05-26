Cancel
Hudson, NC

Weather Forecast For Hudson

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hudson: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

