Felton, DE

Felton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Felton: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

