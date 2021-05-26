Brewton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brewton: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;