Brewton, AL

Brewton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Brewton: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(BREWTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brewton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!