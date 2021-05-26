Cancel
Magnolia, DE

Magnolia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Magnolia: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Magnolia, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Magnolia, DEPosted by
Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Magnolia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Magnolia: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;