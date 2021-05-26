Cancel
Newsoms, VA

Newsoms Weather Forecast

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Newsoms: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms, VA
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Newsoms

(NEWSOMS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newsoms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.