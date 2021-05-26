Cancel
Beverly Hills, FL

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(BEVERLY HILLS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beverly Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Beverly Hills forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beverly Hills: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Analyst: Citrus gas stations back to normal by mid-week

The scarcity of gas at local stations should come to an end by the middle of this week. That’s the word from AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Unlike last week, fuel demand in Florida is now said to be lower than normal, because many Floridians went into the weekend with a full tank of gas," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “The lower demand should give gas stations time to replenish their tanks."
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Stroke seminar on tap

The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their final meeting of the year at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. The cost for lunch is $15 and the speaker is to be determined. The club will discuss their future plans. Attendees should wear a mask. For questions, contact Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or jlherron2@aol.com.
Lecanto, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Comings & Goings: Glory Days opening announced

One year ago, the Chronicle reported that Glory Days Grill was building one of its sports-themed restaurants at the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It’s been taking awhile but the good news - it's still coming. Glory Days spokeswoman Jennifer Ulmer said the Virginia-based chain...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Cost of dining out is going up

My wife and I like to support our local businesses and restaurants in Citrus County when we can. My wife recently went to a “girls night out” dinners. They went to a popular Citrus County restaurant and were given the daily menu (she said they just started this today) that had two menu items: meatloaf for $17.95 or Catch of the Day for $23.95. Needless to say, we will not be eating there in the near future.