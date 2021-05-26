Wednesday rain in Carthage: Ideas to make the most of it

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;