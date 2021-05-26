Cancel
Carthage, MS

Wednesday rain in Carthage: Ideas to make the most of it

Cover picture for the article(CARTHAGE, MS) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Carthage, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Saturday sun alert in Carthage — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CARTHAGE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carthage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Forecast: The next 4 days in Carthage

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Carthage forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Carthage weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.