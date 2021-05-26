Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, SC

Sun forecast for Westminster — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WESTMINSTER, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Westminster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster, SC
201
Followers
489
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westminster, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Picnic#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Snacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Westminster, SCPosted by
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Westminster’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Westminster: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;