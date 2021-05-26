Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinton, LA

Franklinton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Wednesday, May 26: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton, LA
316
Followers
488
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinton, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Franklinton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.