4-Day Weather Forecast For Inman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Inman: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;