Inman, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Inman

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Inman: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

Inman, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Inman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Inman: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;