Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Shepherdsville: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Shepherdsville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherdsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!