Taking a covid-19 test before entering the territory of the Czech Republic is mandatory only when returning from countries that fall into the dark red category. It includes a small part of the member states of the European Union as well as most of the third world countries, including the United Kingdom. PCR in the Czech Republic is mandatory not earlier than the fifth day, but not later than the fourteenth day after returning from the dark red country. Until then, the person should be self-isolating. There is also an obligation to fill out the arrival form before returning.