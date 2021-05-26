Fanatics opens first LA store exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain soccer club
Paris Saint-Germain, one of the world’s most prominent soccer clubs, now has a presence in Los Angeles courtesy of Fanatics. The sports merchandise company opened a store dedicated to Paris Saint-Germain in the Westfield Century City Mall last Saturday. The store sells PSG apparel featuring LA-inspired clothing from its partnership with Michael Jordan’s brand and Nike. Fanatics operated the opening and then transformed day-to-day operations to retail company Lids, which Fanatics partly owns.360aproko.com