Fanatics opens first LA store exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain soccer club

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day. Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne and has a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. PSG coasted after Reims had defender Yunis Abdelhamid sent off early on. Neymar converted the penalty and league top scorer Kylian Mbappe netted soon after. Lille almost won during injury time but attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici’s free kick hit the post. Monaco won to stay third and is not entirely out of the title race.