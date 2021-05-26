Cancel
Fanatics opens first LA store exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain soccer club

360aproko.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain, one of the world’s most prominent soccer clubs, now has a presence in Los Angeles courtesy of Fanatics. The sports merchandise company opened a store dedicated to Paris Saint-Germain in the Westfield Century City Mall last Saturday. The store sells PSG apparel featuring LA-inspired clothing from its partnership with Michael Jordan’s brand and Nike. Fanatics operated the opening and then transformed day-to-day operations to retail company Lids, which Fanatics partly owns.

360aproko.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soccerwcn247.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day. Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne and has a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. PSG coasted after Reims had defender Yunis Abdelhamid sent off early on. Neymar converted the penalty and league top scorer Kylian Mbappe netted soon after. Lille almost won during injury time but attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici’s free kick hit the post. Monaco won to stay third and is not entirely out of the title race.
SoccerYardbarker

Mbappe Made PSG History With First 40-Goal Season of Career

It took Kylian Mbappe a while, but he now finally has the first 40-goal campaign of his career. The French forward scored the 40th goal of his season during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 home fixture against Stade de Reims. Mbappe will finish off the season not only being PSG’s only...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Neymar 'has a BREAK IN at his Paris mansion' before he played and scored in rout of Reims... with the intruder 'clutching bibles' and claiming to be 'spreading the word of God'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar had his mansion broken into hours before he helped his side to a 4-0 win over Reims on the weekend. The Brazilian scored the opening goal as PSG took the title race to the last day of the season, with Lille knowing they will win Ligue 1 if they match the result of Mauricio Pochettino's team next weekend.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG president Al-Khelaifi in talks with Spurs fullback Aurier

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is happy to bring Serge Aurier back to Paris this summer. The Tottenham fullback has been pushing to leave London and return to PSG for much of the season. The Ivorian was offered to PSG in January. Paris-based Soccer Link reports Al-Khelaifi has already struck personal...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe 'would be welcome at Real Madrid' claims France team-mate Karim Benzema - with the Paris Saint-Germain striker's future unclear at the Parc des Princes where he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal

Karim Benzema has opened the door for Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid this summer by admitting he would relish his France team-mate at the Spanish side. Benzema has recently seen his six-year exile from the France international team ended and will team up with Mbappe this summer as Les Bleus attempt to triumph at Euro 2020.
Soccer90min.com

How Paris Saint-Germain could line up in the 2021/22 season

There's been a lot of talk recently about how most clubs will struggle to complete any big-money deals in this summer's transfer market - Paris Saint-Germain aren't 'most clubs'. The Ligue 1 outfit are seemingly undeterred by the impact coronavirus has had on their finances and are pushing forward with...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Reaches $16.13 on Top Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $16.13 or 0.00044969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Inter Milan defender on Paris Saint-Germain radar

Inter are suffering a post-Scudetto exodus. Antonio Conte, linked with Real Madrid, was the first to go, and now Achraf Hakimi appears to be on his way too according to Diario AS. The Moroccan, who joined Inter from Madrid last summer, is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll be...
Premier League90min.com

Georginio Wijnaldum set to join Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after the French giants hijacked his proposed move to Barcelona. The 30-year-old looked nailed on to join La Blaugrana in the summer, once his contract with Liverpool expired, but Les Parisiens have swooped in at the last second and blown the Catalan side's proposal out of the water.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Paris Saint-Germain president confirms Barcelona interest in Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Barcelona tried “very hard” to re-sign Brazilian attacker Neymar. The ex-Blaugrana player represented the Catalan giants for four years before his record-breaking move to PSG, who recently tied him down to a new long-term deal until 2025. However, Neymar was persistently linked...
UEFA90min.com

OL Reign sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook on permanent deal

Alana Cook returns to OL Reign after the NWSL side reached a permanent deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign the defender on an undisclosed three-year contract with a club option for the 2024 season. Cook previously featured for the NWSL team while on loan from PSG during the 2020 Challenge...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Reims: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among scorers against ten-man Reims as PSG keep hopes of retaining Ligue 1 title alive and cut Lille's lead at the top to one point with one game left

Paris Saint-Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Reims as Lille's lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday. As PSG cruised to a routine victory, Lille, who have 80 points,...
Soccersempremilan.com

Schira: Milan and Juventus in talks with agent of want-away forward PSG paid €60m for

AC Milan and Juventus are both in talks with Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to one journalist. Icardi joined PSG from Inter in a €60m deal last may (as per Wikipedia) signing a four-year contract as part of the deal, but speculation continues to grow that he may leave the French capital this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.