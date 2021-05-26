Cancel
Laurel, DE

Laurel Daily Weather Forecast

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

