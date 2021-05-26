Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

M1X Mac Mini To Have A More Portable Design And Plexiglass-Like Panel, Leaks Suggest

By Leah Yecla
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaks suggest the M1X Mac Mini will come with the new external chassis. The M1X Mac mini will also feature a full lineup of ports namely HDMI, Ethernet. Reports said the M1X Mac mini will come with up to 64 GB of RAM ​. The M1X Mac Mini could launch...

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Design#Desktop#Apple Customers#Hdmi#Ethernet Reports#Sff#Usb A#Gsm Arena#Macbook Pros#Intel Powered Mac#M1x Mac Mini#Key Points Leaks#Feature#Chassis#Surface#Aluminum#Two Tone Color Options#Video#Ports#Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
TechnologyNeowin

Apple planning to refresh iPad Pro and iPad mini with new design and features

Citing "people with knowledge of the matter" Bloomberg claims that Apple is planning to refresh the iPad mini later this year and the iPad Pro that is scheduled to launch in 2022. The iPad mini is expected to ditch the home button and feature thin bezels. The iPad Pro is said to be dropping its aluminum body in favor of a glass back. The latter will enable Apple to integrate wireless charging in the Pro model, with reverse wireless charging also on the cards. This should enable users to charge their iPhone or other compatible gadgets with inductive contact. Do take these claims with a pinch of salt, as these developments supposedly haven't gone beyond the testing phase and might not see the light of the day.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
ComputersScreenrant.com

What's The Smallest MacBook & How Much Does It Cost?

Apple sells more than one MacBook model with the differences catering to the varying needs of consumers, and this includes size. MacBooks in general are highly portable notebooks, but for anyone looking to maximize the use while traveling, then the size is likely to be an important part of the decision-making process. However, it shouldn’t be the only one, with the weight and battery life of MacBooks also varying.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Computersadorama.com

Apple Mac Mini

The new Apple Mac Mini features its biggest updates yet. This desktop powerhouse is designed to be better and faster than ever, with upgrades such as the new 8th Generation 6-Core (Intel Core i5 and i7) and Quad-Core (Intel Core i3) processors; faster 2666MHz DDR4 memory; ultra-fast SSD storage of up to 2TB; and stunning Intel UHD graphics. While it looks essentially the same, the Mini has been re-engineered to perform up to five times faster in order to meet the ever-increasing needs of desktop users—all without compromising its convenience and portability by retaining its compact form factor. Thanks to these improvements, launching multiple apps, loading heavy files, and carrying out other RAM-intensive tasks that typically come with professional workflows is now a cinch. The new Mini is also pre-equipped with macOS Mojave (the newest successor to macOS High Sierra) to deliver the latest built-in apps, a more comprehensive Dark Mode, the organizational Stacks feature, and other professional-level upgrades. To further increase its versatility and functionality, the new Mac Mini comes with a variety of advanced ports, including four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), one HDMI 2.0, two USB-A, and 10Gb Ethernet.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Is This The High End Mac Mini Studio Owners Are Hoping For?

We recently reported on what some are expecting to be the new Apple Mac 2021 models. Our report included information on a new Mac Pro, half sized Mac Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Pro. If rumours are true then there’s a lot to be excited about for those wanting to buy a new studio Mac this year.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 10 leak suggests Windows 8 charms bar-like feature is coming

We reported recently that Microsoft’s Sun Valley Update for Windows 10 will also include productivity and multitasking features in addition to cosmetic changes. Now there’s a bit more to add to the story. According to a new report, Microsoft is internally testing a new widgets feature for the OS. Microsoft...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Mysterious malware discovered on 30,000 new Macs – and researchers have no idea what it was designed to do | #macos | #macsecurity

Security researchers have discovered a piece of malware called Silver Sparrow on 30,000 Mac computers, including those with Apple’s latest M1 chips. The malware, discovered and documented by Malwarebytes and Red Canary, “did not exhibit the behaviors that we’ve come to expect from the usual adware that so often targets macOS systems.”