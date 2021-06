It is thirty-four years in the future. The year is 2055. A dystopian future worse than that of SkyNet for this is MagaNet where the followers of the Bad Orange Man rule without opposition. Yet there is hope, for an elderly Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are able to transmit a message to the people of 2021 to warn them of the horror that is to come unless they pass the SR1 voting bill to federalize elections and take it out of state hands as laid out in the Constitution.