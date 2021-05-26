Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

EV Batteries: Design, Function and Handling

By Bud Center
bodyshopbusiness.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is the fifth in a series on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). In the world of electric vehicles (EVs), there are many components that work in unison to make the vehicles function. However, when you break it down to the basics, you have only two main components: the motor and the battery that provides electricity to operate it. In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at the battery.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Volta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Lithium Ion Battery#Automobiles#Ion#Energy Storage#Ev#Hv#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsEETimes.com

Battery Monitoring is Critical for EV Safety

The proliferation of e-scooters underscores the need for new battery management schemes. Battery advancements are leading to a new generation of clean, affordable, low and mid-speed electric vehicles. As electric cars, trucks and SUVs built by some of the top automakers grab headlines, another rapidly growing electric vehicle market segment is frequently overlooked. Low and medium speed EV sales - including that of e-motorcycles and e-scooters - are skyrocketing, benefitting from advancements in various EV technologies, particularly longer-lasting battery packs.
CarsEmbedded.com

EV safety hinges on better battery management

The proliferation of e-scooters underscores the need for new battery management schemes. Battery advancements are leading to a new generation of clean, affordable, low and mid-speed electric vehicles. As electric cars, trucks and SUVs built by some of the top automakers grab headlines, another rapidly growing electric vehicle market segment is frequently overlooked. Low and medium speed EV sales — including that of e-motorcycles and e-scooters — are skyrocketing, benefitting from advancements in various EV technologies, particularly longer-lasting battery packs.
Electronicsjust-auto.com

Why solid-state batteries will eventually power your laptop or EV

Lithium-ion batteries are integral to our lives and the clean energy transition. Mobile phones and laptops, electric vehicles (EVs) and home energy storage systems all run on these ubiquitous batteries. Researchers and manufacturers have driven down the price of lithium-ion batteries by 90% over the past decade and believe they...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Could stationary batteries be the key to mass EV charging?

The future of mobility is likely to lean heavily on electric vehicles (EVs). However, one of the huge questions on the route to this future is how the industry can ensure there is enough grid capacity to charge a vast fleet of EVs simultaneously. It’s a problem EDF subsidiary Pivot...
Michigan Statecentered.tech

5 barriers for next-gen EV batteries, according to Michigan engineers

Electric vehicles and related battery technologies are all the rage right now. But some University of Michigan engineers recommend pumping the brakes to answer some important questions about next-gen EV batteries before pushing the devices from the lab to manufacturing facilities. Lithium-ion batteries have kept their stronghold as the most...
Medical & Biotechnextbigfuture.com

NIO Building New EV and Battery Factory for 2022

NIO is starting to build its second electric car and battery factory in the Neo Park in Hefei, with production scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million...
CarsPosted by
Forbes

EV Battery Research Powers Ahead Toward Next Big Breakthrough

We are thought leaders in energy from the University of Houston. Any serious discussion of the future of electric cars ends up with a review of where battery technology, specifically battery range and recharge speeds, will be in the coming years. It’s complicated – much more complicated than the science...
Economyinsideevs.com

GM Increasing EV Spending By 30%, May Add Two Battery Factories

Or perhaps, "If you can't beat them, join them." How about "Go big or go home." You get the point. It seems we've transitioned very rapidly from a time when a few companies were touting future electric cars to a time when one brand after another is touting big EV plans.
Businessjust-auto.com

Polestar and SK sign MoU for batteries and EV tech

Polestar is exploring a wide-ranging alliance with SK Inc, South Korea’s third largest industrial holding company, to advance its development of high-performance electric cars. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that paves the way for them to evaluate possible collaboration in areas that include electric vehicle...
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

OtterBox launches the Designed for Xbox Power Swap Controller Battery set

OtterBox has unveiled a new product aimed at the problem of controller drain while gaming on the Xbox Series X, S or One. It consists of the new Power Swap Controller Batteries, along with a charging cradle for the same. The OEM asserts that it is optimally designed to enable one-handed battery reloads without a break in play.
CarsScience Daily

Altered microstructure improves organic-based, solid state lithium EV battery

Only 2% of vehicles are electrified to date, but that is projected to reach 30% in 2030. A key toward improving the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs) is to heighten their gravimetric energy density -- measured in watt hours per kilogram -- using safer, easily recyclable materials that are abundant. Lithium-metal in anodes are considered the "holy grail" for improving energy density in EV batteries compared to incumbent options like graphite at 240 Wh/kg in the race to reach more competitive energy density at 500 Wh/kg.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

EV Battery Tech To Develop Blockchain-Based Payment Solution For EV Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the " Company" or " EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC), a company focused on EV battery charging infrastructure, EV battery product development and blockchain solutions as they relate to EV infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it intends to develop a blockchain-based payment solution for its anticipated EV Smart Charger product line. The Company believes that adding a cryptocurrency payment option to its previously announced blockchain-based battery and EV maintenance system (the " ACDC Blockchain") will round out its infrastructure offerings.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

New EV Battery Technology Is About to Quietly Change Electric Cars for the Better

Electric vehicles are easily one of the most controversial topics in the automotive industry. EVs can potentially reverse much of the damage that burning fossil fuels like gasoline has caused to Earth. They can help future generations breathe easier, both literally and metaphorically. Despite all the positive byproducts of shifting from a reliance on fossil fuel to electricity, some automotive enthusiasts are still resisting the rise of EVs. Thanks to new battery technology, gas-lovers are about to lose one of their biggest argument points.
Carsmotor1.com

Avante Design developing sleek body kits for Porsche Taycan EV

Electric vehicles aren’t known for wild styling as automakers focus on aerodynamic efficiency to maximise their range. However, new entrants like the Porsche Taycan add a dash of design pizzazz to their looks. But it’s not enough for the team at Avante Design, which has new body kits for the electrified saloon that tweaks the car’s styling into something a bit sportier.
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Porsche establishes new high-performance EV battery facility

Porsche has established a joint venture with German firm Customcells, which will see the two firms co-develop high-performance battery packs for future Porsche models. Porsche has an 83.75% stake in the new venture, called Cellforce, having invested a "middle double-digit amount". Some €60 million (£51.5m) of funding for the project will come from the German government and the state of Baden-Württemberg.
BusinessEngadget

Porsche to develop battery cells for EV motorsports

Porsche's shift to electrification could boost its motorsports output. The German automaker has announced a joint venture to develop and produce battery cells for race cars and a small batch of high-end production vehicles. Porsche will make a high double-digit million euro investment in the "Cellforce" project, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said at a press conference, reports Autoblog.