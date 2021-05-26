EV Batteries: Design, Function and Handling
This article is the fifth in a series on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). In the world of electric vehicles (EVs), there are many components that work in unison to make the vehicles function. However, when you break it down to the basics, you have only two main components: the motor and the battery that provides electricity to operate it. In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at the battery.www.bodyshopbusiness.com