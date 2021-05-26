Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Mcalester Daily Weather Forecast

Mcalester (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mcalester: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Mcalester (OK) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?