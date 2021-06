Before you think I'm being an alarmist, just imagine yourself being in the middle of this particular gridlock. There's plenty of roadwork going on in and around Bismarck/Mandan. We all understand that roads need fixing every now and then. Some are minor inconveniences, and others are legendary clusters. I'm thinking this project fits in the "legendary" category. It's happening on Divide Avenue in Bismarck and it's happening right where you're already getting jammed during rush hours. Remember rush hour? It used to be only during peak go-to-work/get-off-work travel times. Whether it's residuals of the pandemic, or simply a shift in traditional 9-5 work schedules, there's often a million people on the road at 3 PM! I thought y'all was supposed to be working from HOME?