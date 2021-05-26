Cancel
Animals

Distorted Humor's Ebaiyra On Top at Saint-Cloud

By Sean Cronin
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis Highness The Aga Khan's 4-year-old filly Ebaiyra (Distorted Humor) made light of a seven-month absence to collar Raabihah (Sea the Stars {Ire}) by a neck in the May 2 G3 Prix Allez France Longines at ParisLongchamp on seasonal return and doubled up on that rival in Wednesday's G2 Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud. Her sophomore campaign highlight reel also includes victories in the G2 Prix de Pomone and G3 Prix de Royaumont, as well as a sixth-place effort in last year's G1 Prix de Diane, and she claimed a fourth pattern-race triumph in the 10 1/2-furlong midweek feature. The 8-5 second favourite was alert from the gates and stalked even-money favourite Raabihah's tempo in third until turning for home. Fanning wide with the field into the straight, she was rowed along passing the quarter-mile marker and was pushed out once hitting the front approaching the final furlong to deny the rallying Shadwell homebred by an ultimately comfortable 1 1/2 lengths. German raider No Limit Credit (Ger) (Night of Thunder {Ire}), who ran second in last term's G2 German 1000 Guineas, kept on well to finish another half length back in third.

