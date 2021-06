In what could be the first no-hitter in Cadott Hornets Softball history, junior Makenna Barone got her name in the record books June 3, against Osseo-Fairchild on the road. “I didn’t even know until the end of the game,” said Barone of her feat, as she was focused on the game until she went to give the game ball to her coach. “She said, ‘No, you can keep that, because that was just a no-hitter.’”