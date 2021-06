The Haverhill City Council gave its approval last night to the school department’s spending plan for the upcoming school year. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta presented the $106 million budget at a special City Council meeting. It represents an increase of $8 million over the current year, but also includes a one-time payment of $7.6 million from the federal government. Marotta told councilors that despite the pandemic, or because of it, schools made many technological improvements using computers last year. Now, she added, it is time to focus on the students themselves.