TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire managers say the Courthouse Fire burning in Harquahala southwest of Tonopah was active overnight. There was no containment as of Sunday morning. About 73 homes were without power for hours on Saturday as firefighters battled a new wildfire near Tonopah. The Courthouse Fire has grown to about 700 acres, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. The electricity was turned off to those customers to help fire crews fight the flames. Fire officials originally said 6,500 people were without power but then corrected themselves about 30 minutes later. Flames are 12 to 15 feet high in some places.