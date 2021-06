Sleep can be elusive at any age, but chronic sleep issues—and full-blown insomnia—are particularly common among older adults starting right around the age of 50. "Tell me if this sounds familiar," says clinical psychologist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., founder of The Sleep Doctor. "You slept like a log in your 20s, and pretty well in your 30s, maybe even into your early 40s. Then, somewhere in your later 40s or 50s, sleep started to get…wonky. You go to bed exhausted but still have trouble falling asleep. You wake at least once or twice a night—sometimes to go to the bathroom, sometimes just because. Often, you don't sleep all the way to dawn, waking way ahead of your alarm, wishing you could grab that extra 45 minutes or hour of rest. Welcome to sleep in middle age."