Thunder Hawk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Thunder Hawk Post
Thunder Hawk Post
 18 days ago

THUNDER HAWK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBtYqNn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 to 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Thunder Hawk Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

