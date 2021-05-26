Thunder Hawk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
THUNDER HAWK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 to 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 45 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
