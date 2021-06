He was able to secure DaBaby's feature for "SKAT," a collaboration that is still trending, but Tory Lanez's latest song has caused a bit of controversy. When it was first announced back in January, his fans weren't sure if his union with DaBaby would hit streaming services. Megan Thee Stallion was known as DaBaby's "work wife," as they'd collaborated on several tracks together, so she seemed to suggest that there was no way that her friend's song with Lanez would be cleared.