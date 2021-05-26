UPDATED: Joe Glass Replaces Russell Stone at Hickory....
There's been a changing of the guard at Hickory High School as the Red Tornadoes have announced a coaching change concerning their football team; the App State baseball team made history Tuesday night at the Sun Belt Tournament; the Watauga High baseball team lost a very important game at home Tuesday night; the Tar Heels fall in the ACC Tournament. For more on these stories, area scores and more sports news, please click on the link below....www.goblueridge.net