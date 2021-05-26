UPDATED: Joe Glass Replaces Russell Stone at Hickory....

Timothius Tamardi makes history on Monday as he becomes the first App State men's golfer to qualify for the NCAA Tournament; The Watauga High football has released its 2021 schedule; Matt McClintock of Zap Endurance in Blowing Rock qualifies for the Olympic Trials; App State football picks up another transfer; App State baseball clinches its Sun Belt series at Little Rock on Sunday. For more on these stories, scores, and more sports headlines, please click on the links below....