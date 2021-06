Everett, Washington – The Dallas Wings (2-5) fall to the Seattle Storm (7-1) 105 – 102 in overtime Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena. The Wings were once again led on the offensive side of the ball by guards Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale, who both scored more than 20 points in the same game for the fifth time this year. Mabrey led the team with 24 points, going four of eight from deep. Ogunbowale followed up with 22 points of her own, including four three-pointers, and a team-high eight assists. The Wings 102 points was the most points they have scored on the road since the team scored 117 points on Saturday, June 18, 2016 against the Phoenix Mercury.