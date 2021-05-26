Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
