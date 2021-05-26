Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 39 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 53 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.