Rose Daily Weather Forecast

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



