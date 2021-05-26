Rose Daily Weather Forecast
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
