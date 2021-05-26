7 Things: Alabama marks one year after George Floyd’s death, teachers want more money, 6-month-olds being tested for vaccine and more …

A lot was made last week about Tuesday, May 25th being the first anniversary of George Floyd's death while in police custody. For me, the most graphic indication of the impact of Floyd’s death and its year-long over-the-top aftermath was provided by the photograph and videos of George Floyd’s relatives last Tuesday outside the White House after they met with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Right in front of the White House, family members and their attorney had their clenched fists raised and pumping in the air in a radical black power salute reminiscent of the Marxist Black Panthers of the late 1960s.