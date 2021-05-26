Cancel
Alabama State

7 Things: Alabama marks one year after George Floyd’s death, teachers want more money, 6-month-olds being tested for vaccine and more …

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article7. Good thing there is no history of Palestinians misusing aid. After the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that there will be aid given to Gaza, and he’s working to “rally international support” for this, but they’ll “ensure that Hamas does not benefit from the reconstruction assistance.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already said that Israel will have a “very powerful” response if there’s a break in the cease-fire from Hamas.

Related
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

7 Things: Lottery vaccine in Alabama a possibility, Ivey quietly signals she’s running for reelection, Alabama’s GOP senators hammer Biden on his budget and more …

7. The Secretary of Defense is making a bad faith argument. After U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that the United States Army was making soldiers look like “pansies,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refuted Cruz’s statement by saying the U.S. military is not and will never be “soft.” He added that places like China and Russia “would like to capitalize on talking points like that,” even though Cruz is criticizing the marketing the military is using to appear “woke.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
MinoritiesAmerican Thinker

One year after the death of George Floyd, the psy-ops have triumphed

A lot was made last week about Tuesday, May 25th being the first anniversary of George Floyd's death while in police custody. For me, the most graphic indication of the impact of Floyd’s death and its year-long over-the-top aftermath was provided by the photograph and videos of George Floyd’s relatives last Tuesday outside the White House after they met with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Right in front of the White House, family members and their attorney had their clenched fists raised and pumping in the air in a radical black power salute reminiscent of the Marxist Black Panthers of the late 1960s.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden tells Netanyahu he supports ceasefire -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, the White House said. The White House statement on the call did not refer to any response by Netanyahu to Biden's...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh set to Visit Iran, Lebanon

Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the political bureau for the Hamas terrorist organization, has scheduled visits to Iran and Lebanon, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The Lebanese news outlet quoted informed sources who said that Haniyeh, currently in Cairo, is “making arrangements”...
Middle EastPosted by
WGAU

Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel attacked Iran nuclear assets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The outgoing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 investigative program "Uvda" in a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to House Mask Rule Changes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has responded to a rule change meaning masks are no longer required in the House of Representatives for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Greene has regularly rallied against mask requirements in Congress' lower chamber and been an outspoken critic of House Speaker Nancy...
Aerospace & Defenserealcleardefense.com

Israel’s F-35 Stealth Jets Are Sending a Message to Iran

Israel sending its F-35 jets abroad represents a turning point for the country. For the first time, Israeli Air Force F-35s practiced alongside the Italians, the United States and the U.K. in a joint exercise dubbed Falcon Strike. The F-35 jets flew to Italy. “Together with our allies, we soar higher every day,” said the Israeli Defense Forces.
Middle EastVoice of America

Israel: A Post-Netanyahu Government

Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, Director of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, and Natan Sachs, Director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, discuss with host Carol Castiel the new “Change Government” comprised of eight Israeli political parties from the far left to the far right and one Islamic party who united to oust long-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Can these strange political bedfellows agree on other vital internal and external policies and manage to govern?
Arizona StatePosted by
Newsweek

GOP Election Analyst 'Aghast' at Arizona Audit as State Senator Threatens U.S. Attorney General

A Republican election analyst who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election said he's "just aghast" at the way the GOP-backed election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County has moved forward. Meanwhile, a Republican state senator threatened to imprison Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced that the Justice Department would scrutinize any post-election audits to ensure they comply with voting laws.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post

Russia is preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The plan would deliver a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera which could be launched from Russia within months,...
Proteststccd.edu

Palestinian protest condemns apartheid

Multiple Dallas Palestinian affiliated groups gathered at Belo Gardens on May 23 to protest the recent escalation of the historical violence between Israelites and Palestinians, participants condemning the apartheid [“Inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them”, according to the Apartheid Convention]. This comes after the forced evictions of the Sheikh jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 7, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring a state of emergency in the city of Lod after major protests on May 11, and the bombing of a COVID-19 testing center by the Israeli Defense Forces on May 17. Despite these injustices, an uneasy celebration followed the ceasefire declared on May 20, with participants holding signs reading “Texas Stands with Palestine”.