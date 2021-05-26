Sizer educator provides special ‘Turning 18’ speaker series for students
FITCHBURG — To end the school year, Sizer School Senior English Teacher and Literacy Specialist Peter Nelson decided to do something a little different. “Engagement among my seniors in English 12 has been a challenge as the year comes to a close,” said Nelson. “So, for the final four weeks of my English 12 class I am doing something a bit unconventional: We are focusing on what it means to turn 18 in Massachusetts (i.e., reaching the age of legal adulthood). I invited speakers with relevant expertise to speak remotely to my English 12 classes.”www.leominsterchamp.com