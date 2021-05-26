Sizer educator provides special ‘Turning 18’ speaker series for students

LEOMINSTER – When Svetlana Aptekman and her husband started their business Hi-Gear Products over 25 years ago they worked tirelessly, side-by-side, to get it up and running. “Our blood, sweat, and tears went into the business,” Aptekman recalled. “He was the creative inspiration with a chemistry background, proficient in innovative product development and marketing, while I diligently managed the business and finances. We had an unconditional confidence in one another, and I never doubted our ability to create a successful enterprise together. We made a perfect team, both as partners in business and life — our business grew and thrived.”