Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 50 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



