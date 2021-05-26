Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
