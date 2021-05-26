Amber Alert cancelled after 3-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother in West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.VA. — An Amber Alert that was issued after a 3-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by her grandmother in West Virginia has been cancelled, authorities said.
The girl went missing from Fairmont, West Virginia, in Marion County. The Amber Alert was issued for Marion and surrounding counties.
Further information about the cancellation of the Amber Alert has not been made available.
