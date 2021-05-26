Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Amber Alert cancelled after 3-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother in West Virginia

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epdql_0aBtXsBS00

FAIRMONT, W.VA. — An Amber Alert that was issued after a 3-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by her grandmother in West Virginia has been cancelled, authorities said.

The girl went missing from Fairmont, West Virginia, in Marion County. The Amber Alert was issued for Marion and surrounding counties.

Further information about the cancellation of the Amber Alert has not been made available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Fairmont, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
Marion County, WV
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amber Alert#Marioncounty#Cox Media Group#Authorities#W Va#Counties#Westvirginia Amberalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Savannah, GAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 8 injured in Savannah shooting, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person was killed and eight others were injured, including two children, in a shooting Friday night in Savannah, investigators said. Savannah police responded to reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. near the 200 block of Avery Avenue and Oglethorpe Street about three blocks from police headquarters near downtown, WJCL reported.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed, 4 injured during early morning shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Three people died and four others were injured during an early Saturday shooting in Cleveland, authorities said. A 40-year-old man died at the scene, and two men, ages 40 and 36, died at an area hospital, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reported. None of the victims have been identified, the newspaper reported, citing Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 confirmed dead in crash into plasma clinic in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police say three people are dead after a car crashed into a plasma donation center on Western Avenue here in the Manchester neighborhood. “You wake up every morning, you don’t know what’s going to happen to you. Whether it’s walking down the street or giving blood, and you know the tragedy,” explained Pittsburgh Public Safety representative Wendell Hissrich.
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Police: 2 Juveniles Killed in West Virginia ATV Crash

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said. The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release. Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near...
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Richwood, WVWSAZ

Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Nicholas County Schools say the boys who died in the ATV crash Saturday afternoon went to Richwood Middle School. School officials say the boys were in seventh grade. The devastating loss of the boys was a result of an ATV accident West Virginia State Police...
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE DISTRICT OF SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA: Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston Recognizes Law Enforcement Officers During National Police Week

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Southern West Virginia issued the following announcement on May 10. In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state and, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week was observed Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, 2021.