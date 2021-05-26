Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 43 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 54 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 53 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 61 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.