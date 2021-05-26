Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton Lake, ME

Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake

Posted by 
Clayton Lake Updates
Clayton Lake Updates
 18 days ago

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBtXotm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 43 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton Lake Updates

Clayton Lake Updates

Clayton Lake, ME
0
Followers
30
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Clayton Lake Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton Lake, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Easton, or 10 miles south of Fort Fairfield, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Easton, Bridgewater, Blaine and Westfield. This includes US Highway 1 between Bridgewater and Mars Hill.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...