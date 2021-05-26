Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
