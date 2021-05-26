Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton Daily Weather Forecast

Winton News Beat
 18 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBtXfxF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

