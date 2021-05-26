Cancel
Leominster, MA

HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital launches initiative to improve maternal care

leominsterchamp.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard Pilgrim Health Care has announced a new collaboration aimed at improving maternal health and well-being across New England. Through a collaboration with Ariadne Labs and UMass Memorial Health, TeamBirth, a clinically proven care process innovation pioneered by Ariadne Labs, will initially launch at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster and UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester this May.

www.leominsterchamp.com
