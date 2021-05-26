4-Day Weather Forecast For Yeehaw Junction
YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.