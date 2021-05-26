Cancel
J.D. Ruybal: Industry prospering at a cost to human life

Cover picture for the articleJobs is the call of industry, and of governing bodies. The quality of jobs and the conditions workers have to endure are secondary to “economic growth” and “shareholder supremacy.”. Environmental wrecking and racial impacts are nothing more than a distraction. There is no profit in evaluating environmental nor racial degradation....

