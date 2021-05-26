J.D. Ruybal: Industry prospering at a cost to human life

“Environmental pollution is an incurable disease. It can only be stopped.” This statement by Barry Commoner is showing the dire situation of environmental pollution which is inviting the destruction of mankind. Environmental pollution has become the biggest problem in the world today. Pollution refers to dirt and defects arise in the natural balance. Today, not only the entire human community, but all animals and plants have also come under the grip of pollution. No matter what kind of pollution it is, it is proving to be very harmful for us and our environment. The earth is getting polluted due to pollution and rapidly its balance also gets disturbed. We are living in a polluted world, where air, water, food all things are getting polluted. The most intelligent species on earth, humans are making the most important contribution in causing pollution.