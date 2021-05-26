Daily Weather Forecast For Victory
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
