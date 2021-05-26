Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For Victory

Victory News Alert
 18 days ago

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtXLUp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

