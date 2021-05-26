Cancel
Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

Sawyers Bar Daily
 18 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtXG5C00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 88 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sawyers Bar, CA
With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

