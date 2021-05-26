Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance light rain during night High 88 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 91 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



