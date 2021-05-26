Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance light rain during night
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.