A new group of superheroes appear in Eternals, the latest from reigning Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao. Right off the bat, I want to clear something up: Zhao can make whatever movie she wants to make, and if you’re one of those people poo-pooing her co-writing and directing a Marvel movie, you can exit now. She’s made two amazing movies in a row with The Rider and Nomadland, and what she wants to do with that success is entirely up to her. She’s given us no reason to doubt she can pull off a Marvel movie, so let her try in peace.