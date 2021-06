The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.