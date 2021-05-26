4-Day Weather Forecast For Primrose
PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.