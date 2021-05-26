4-Day Weather Forecast For Primrose

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night High 84 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



