Primrose, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
 18 days ago

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aBtX2oH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Primrose, KY
With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

