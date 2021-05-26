4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
