4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 32 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



