Newell Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aBtWyNB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWELL, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.