New Post Digest

New Post is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 18 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Post. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Post:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBtWxUS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Post Digest

New Post Digest

New Post, WI
With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

