New Post is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(NEW POST, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Post. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Post:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 52 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 62 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.