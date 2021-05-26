New Shoreham Daily Weather Forecast
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy Fog
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 22 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 to 22 mph
