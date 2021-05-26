Cancel
New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 18 days ago

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aBtWwbj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy Fog

    • High 67 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 22 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 to 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

