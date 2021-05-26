New Haven Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
