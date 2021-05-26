Cancel
New Haven Bulletin

New Haven Weather Forecast

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtWvj000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

