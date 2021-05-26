Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesita, NM

Mesita Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 18 days ago

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtWuqH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mesita Updates

Mesita Updates

Mesita, NM
3
Followers
54
Post
87
Views
ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesita, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mesita, NMPosted by
Mesita Updates

Thursday sun alert in Mesita — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MESITA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mesita. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mesita, NMPosted by
Mesita Updates

Get weather-ready — Mesita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mesita: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;